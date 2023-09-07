What We Know About the Mommy Vlogger Accused of Child Abuse

Utah mommy vlogger Ruby Franke was once best known for her now-defunct YouTube channel, 8Passengers, where she documented family life with her husband and their six children. Now, she and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, face a suite of child-abuse charges after Franke’s malnourished 12-year-old son escaped from a window of Hildebrandt’s home and showed up at a neighbor’s door asking for food and water. The neighbor called police, who later described the boy as emaciated in their affidavit. He allegedly had open wounds on his body and duct tape wound around his ankles and wrists. Investigators also found Franke’s 10-year-old daughter in Hildebrandt’s home, similarly malnourished; according to police, both children appeared to be in her direct care, with Franke’s knowledge.

The children were taken to the hospital and are now under the care of Utah’s Department of Child and Family Services, along with their two minor siblings. Franke and Hildebrandt, meanwhile, were arrested and charged with six counts each of felony child abuse.

In a statement, the Washington County Attorney’s office in Utah accused both women of “causing or permitting serious injury” to the children via “a combination of multiple physical injuries or torture, starvation or malnutrition that jeopardizes life, and causing severe emotional harm,” crimes that carry up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 per count. But viewers of 8Passengers accused Franke of child abuse long before she was taken into custody, citing cruel parenting techniques like withholding food as punishment. News of Franke’s arrest was met with relief from her sisters, fellow parenting influencers Ellie Mecham, Julie Griffiths Deru, and Bonnie Hoellein, who said in a joint Instagram statement that the arrests “needed to happen.” Franke’s eldest and estranged daughter, Shari Franke, shared a similar sentiment on social media. “Finally,” Shari wrote via Instagram Story last Wednesday after her mom’s arrest, per Insider. “Me and my family are so glad justice is being served.”

Below, everything that’s been reported so far.

Franke’s strict parenting on 8Passengers has raised allegations of child abuse in the past.

Franke launched 8Passengers in 2015 and used her channel to chronicle life with her husband, Kevin Franke, a former engineering professor at Brigham Young University, along with the couple’s six children: Shari, Chad, Abby, Julie, Russell, and Eve. Franke used her platform to discuss parenting and share snippets of everyday activities, including driving with her kids and footage of family dinners. But viewers have long suspected the vlogger of something more nefarious. Allegations that Franke was abusing her children circulated widely in 2020, when Chad revealed he’d had his bedroom taken away for playing pranks on his brother and had been sleeping on a beanbag chair for seven months as punishment. Some videos show Franke penalizing her kids by withholding food; others show her threatening them with “losing the privilege” of eating dinner and arguing that her 6-year-old daughter should go hungry because she forgot to bring her packed lunch to school, per the Post. A TikTok of archival 8Passengers footage that circulated after Franke’s arrest shows her ordering her children and nephews to “get in line” to eat a single banana. “I love that I can talk to my nephews that way,” Franke can be heard saying.

In 2020, thousands of 8Passengers viewers signed an online petition calling for an investigation into Franke, prompting a child protective services visit. Business Insider reports the case was closed because the claims were unsupported. “What people aren’t understanding is that we give our children choice in everything,” Franke told the outlet in an interview at the time, pushing back against the allegations and accusing naysayers of taking videos out of context. Franke ultimately stopped posting videos to 8Passengers after further allegations of mistreatment from viewers. The channel had over 2 million subscribers before it was deleted earlier this year.

Following the 8Passengers fallout, Franke joined Hildebrandt’s “cult”-like venture, ConneXions.

After the backlash against 8Passengers, Franke began working with Hildebrandt, a life coach and counselor, for her platform ConneXions. The site–slash–YouTube channel advertised itself as a “support group” for moms that helps “treat those lost in the darkness of a distortion,” and Franke signed on as a mental-health coach. The two frequently appeared together in ConneXion videos, advertised parenting classes, and ran the joint Instagram account Moms of Truth. Some critics labeled that venture a “cult” for its damaging and authoritarian teachings: directives that parents shouldn’t love their children unconditionally, for example, and a theory that children do not deserve privacy. Per Insider, the two women also used the platform to spew racist, ableist, and transphobic remarks.

Additionally, the Salt Lake Tribune reports that the Utah Clinical Mental Health Counselor Licensing Board put Hildebrandt, a “porn addiction” therapist, on an 18-month probation in 2012, after she allegedly discussed a patient’s case file with Mormon church elders without his permission. YouTube took ConneXions down after the women’s arrests.

Both women are currently being held without bail.

Arrest records obtained by CBS News state Franke’s 12-year-old son was put on medical hold “due to deep lacerations from being tied up with rope,” and a police statement indicates that a search of Hildebrandt’s home found evidence “consistent with the markings” on the boy’s body. Both women were denied bail last week and remain in custody owing to the “severity of the injuries” inflicted upon Franke’s two children. Per the Post, the police officer who responded to the incident said in an affidavit that Franke recorded a video in Hildebrandt’s home two days before the arrest, suggesting she was aware of the “abuse, malnourishment, and neglect” taking place there. An attorney for Kevin Franke attempted to distance himself from the abuse allegations, claiming he is “distraught” over them and has lived separately from his wife for the past 13 months.

“We’ve been trying to tell the police and CPS for years about this, and so glad they finally decided to step up,” Shari Franke wrote on her Instagram Story, per the New York Times. “Kids are safe, but there’s a long road ahead.”