nyfw spring 2024

The Best Street Style From New York Fashion Week

See our favorite looks from outside the shows.

By Photograph By
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou

Another season means another round of amazing street style outside all of the best shows. Whether it’s Peter Do’s Helmut Lang debut or bows on bows at Sandy Liang, there’s so much good fashion happening everywhere you look. Here are some of the best street-style looks captured by Christina Fragkou.

Rachel Sennott

Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou

Actress and comedian Sennott wore a Sandy Liang dress, a vintage bag, and Stuart Weitzman heels.
Instagram: @TreaclyChild

Ella Emhoff

Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou

Knitwear and textile artist Emhoff wore head-to-toe Sandy Liang.
Instagram: @ellaemhoff

Chloe King

Photo: Christina Fragkou

Fashion market and editorial director King wore a Conner Ives dress, Dries Van Noten blazer, a vintage purse, and Castaner heels.
Instagram: @chloe4dayz

Denise Stephanie Hewitt

Photo: Christina Fragkou

Photographer Hewitt wore a two-piece set by Adidas X Ivy Park, a Telfar bag, and Nike shoes.
Instagram: @thedenisestephanie

Malu

Photo: Christina Fragkou

Fashion stylist Malu wore a Grace Ling set, Levi’s jeans, and Tom Ford heels.
Instagram: @musexmalu

José Criales-Unzueta

Photo: Christina Fragkou

Writer Criales-Unzueta wore an Ouer Studio top, Marni x Uniqlo skirt, and Fendi sneakers.
Instagram: @eljosecriales

Molly Blutstein

Photo: Christina Fragkou

Blutstein wore a Belle skirt, Leinwände shirt, JIIJ shoes, and a Sonya Lee bag.
Instagram: @accidentalinfluencer

Simone Rothmund

Photo: Christina Fragkou

DJ and tattoo artist Rothmund wore a thrifted dress, thrifted bag, and Buffalo shoes.
Instagram: @diigitallion

Anamaria Morris

Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou

Designer Morris wore head-to-toe vintage.
Instagram: @all__kinds

Shawnyae Phillips

Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou

Phillips wore a thrifted outfit and Doc Martens loafers.
Instagram: @mynameisyaee

Kayra

Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou

Model and hairstylist Kayra wore head-to-toe vintage.
Instagram: @kayratheodore

Kristen Bateman

Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou

Writer and creative consultant Bateman wore a Noir Kei Ninomiya dress, vintage shirt, Martine Rose x Nike shoes, Miu Miu purse, and Dollchunk earrings.
Instagram: @kristenvbateman

Gabrielle Richardson

Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou

Richardson wore a vintage top, Miu Miu skirt, Gucci socks, Reformation shoes, and a vintage Miffy children’s bag.
Instagram: @fridacashflow

Vikky

Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou

Model Vikky wore a Uniqlo blazer, vintage vest and scarf, Zara shorts, and Doc Martens boots.
Instagram: @vikk.ky

Camri Hewie

Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou

Dancer and content creator Hewie wore a Sandy Liang dress, Simone Rocha purse, and Loeffler Randall heels.
Instagram: @camrihewie

Savannah Sobrevilla

Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou

Editor at V Magazine Sobrevilla wore a vintage dress, Casablanca bag, and Sam Edelman boots.
Instagram: @savsob

Lulu Tenney

Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou

Model Tenney wore a Sisley top, Escada pants, and The Row shoes.
Instagram: @lulutenney

Aimee Song

Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou

Influencer Song wore a Loewe bag and Jimmy Choo shoes.
Instagram: @aimeesong

Hailey Beth

Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou

Beth wore a Jordan jacket, Ji-won Choi shorts, Merrell boots, Celine socks, and a Celine bag.
Instagram: @haileybeths

Zara Akpan

Photo: Christina Fragkou

Founder of R3el Media Akpan wore a Zara shirt, her dad’s tie, her mom’s bag, and vintage shorts.
Instagram: @zara_akpan

Amy Sall

Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou

Sall wore a Jason Wu set and Toteme bag.
Instagram: @amysall

Awet Manon Aleu

Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou

Model Aleu wore a Zara top, thrifted pants, and Vans shoes.
Instagram: @awetaleu

Loli Bahia and Ida Heiner

Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou

Model Bahia wore Sandro pants, Nike shoes, and a Uniqlo top; model Heiner wore G.H. Bass Weejun loafers, Adidas shorts, Chanel socks, and a Salomon backpack.
Instagrams: @lolibahiaa @idaheiner

Kat Collings Wolf

Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou

Editor-in-chief of Who What Wear Collings Wolf wore Tibi pants and top, Prada bag, and Wandler shoes.
Instagram: @katcollings

Claire Sulmers

Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou

Fashion Bomb Daily owner Sulmers wore a Jason Wu dress and Identità shoes.
Instagram: @clairesulmers

Sarah Lugor

Photo: Christina Fragkou

Lugor wore Collina Strada and Starface.
Instagram: @sarahlugor

Reese Blutstein

Photo: Christina Fragkou

Blutstein wore a Jil Sander top, Orseund Iris skirt, and Maison Margiela shoes.
Instagram: @double3xposure

