The Best Street Style From New York Fashion Week

Another season means another round of amazing street style outside all of the best shows. Whether it’s Peter Do’s Helmut Lang debut or bows on bows at Sandy Liang, there’s so much good fashion happening everywhere you look. Here are some of the best street-style looks captured by Christina Fragkou.
Rachel Sennott
Actress and comedian Sennott wore a Sandy Liang dress, a vintage bag, and Stuart Weitzman heels.
Ella Emhoff
Knitwear and textile artist Emhoff wore head-to-toe Sandy Liang.
Chloe King
Fashion market and editorial director King wore a Conner Ives dress, Dries Van Noten blazer, a vintage purse, and Castaner heels.
Denise Stephanie Hewitt
Photographer Hewitt wore a two-piece set by Adidas X Ivy Park, a Telfar bag, and Nike shoes.
Malu
Fashion stylist Malu wore a Grace Ling set, Levi’s jeans, and Tom Ford heels.
José Criales-Unzueta
Writer Criales-Unzueta wore an Ouer Studio top, Marni x Uniqlo skirt, and Fendi sneakers.
Molly Blutstein
Blutstein wore a Belle skirt, Leinwände shirt, JIIJ shoes, and a Sonya Lee bag.
Simone Rothmund
DJ and tattoo artist Rothmund wore a thrifted dress, thrifted bag, and Buffalo shoes.
Anamaria Morris
Designer Morris wore head-to-toe vintage.
Shawnyae Phillips
Phillips wore a thrifted outfit and Doc Martens loafers.
Kayra
Model and hairstylist Kayra wore head-to-toe vintage.
Kristen Bateman
Writer and creative consultant Bateman wore a Noir Kei Ninomiya dress, vintage shirt, Martine Rose x Nike shoes, Miu Miu purse, and Dollchunk earrings.
Gabrielle Richardson
Richardson wore a vintage top, Miu Miu skirt, Gucci socks, Reformation shoes, and a vintage Miffy children’s bag.
Vikky
Model Vikky wore a Uniqlo blazer, vintage vest and scarf, Zara shorts, and Doc Martens boots.
Camri Hewie
Dancer and content creator Hewie wore a Sandy Liang dress, Simone Rocha purse, and Loeffler Randall heels.
Savannah Sobrevilla
Editor at V Magazine Sobrevilla wore a vintage dress, Casablanca bag, and Sam Edelman boots.
Lulu Tenney
Model Tenney wore a Sisley top, Escada pants, and The Row shoes.
Aimee Song
Influencer Song wore a Loewe bag and Jimmy Choo shoes.
Hailey Beth
Beth wore a Jordan jacket, Ji-won Choi shorts, Merrell boots, Celine socks, and a Celine bag.
Zara Akpan
Founder of R3el Media Akpan wore a Zara shirt, her dad’s tie, her mom’s bag, and vintage shorts.
Amy Sall
Sall wore a Jason Wu set and Toteme bag.
Awet Manon Aleu
Model Aleu wore a Zara top, thrifted pants, and Vans shoes.
Loli Bahia and Ida Heiner
Model Bahia wore Sandro pants, Nike shoes, and a Uniqlo top; model Heiner wore G.H. Bass Weejun loafers, Adidas shorts, Chanel socks, and a Salomon backpack.
Kat Collings Wolf
Editor-in-chief of Who What Wear Collings Wolf wore Tibi pants and top, Prada bag, and Wandler shoes.
Claire Sulmers
Fashion Bomb Daily owner Sulmers wore a Jason Wu dress and Identità shoes.
Sarah Lugor
Lugor wore Collina Strada and Starface.
Reese Blutstein
Blutstein wore a Jil Sander top, Orseund Iris skirt, and Maison Margiela shoes.
