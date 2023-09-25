Taylor Swift Takes a Sudden Interest in Football

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Normally, football plays a similar role in my life to that of a large, loud fly: maddeningly persistent; deeply grating; something to be willfully ignored. However, now that a vested interest of mine (Taylor Swift) has collided, cosmically even, with America’s favorite pastime, I am reconsidering my stance. Swift, it seems, may be having a sort of romance, or something, with football guy Travis Kelce.

For the uninitiated, Kelce is a tight end (wink, wink) for the Kansas City Chiefs. He has a football brother, Jason, who plays for the Eagles. Though I cannot speak to the quality of Travis’s stats or whatever, he’s apparently pretty good at tossing around the pigskin. Beyond that, his appeal is of the corn-fed class-clown variety, if that’s your thing. (It’s mine.) He once starred in his own personal Bachelor-type dating show called Catching Kelce — he and the winning lady have since broken up — and has a penchant for on-the-field antics such as doing a little twerk during practice. One colleague described him as “human pumpkin spice (respectfully).” Personally, I find this sums it up effectively:

The day those two show up at an award audience than what 😭 pic.twitter.com/gKJgecQv54 — leti 🩵 in my MA era (@oldtaylorTV) September 25, 2023

Ever the go-getter, Kelce has been angling for an in with Swift — who broke up with her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn in April — for at least a few months. In a July episode of the podcast he hosts with his brother, he claimed to have strung together a friendship bracelet with his number on it in the hopes of passing it to Swift during her Kansas City stop on the Eras tour. (Say what you will — he’s clearly done his homework.) Apparently she refused to meet with him since, Kelce was supposedly informed, she doesn’t talk to anyone before her shows to save her voice. In the following months, the Messenger claimed they were “quietly hanging out,” and Kelce’s brother Jason offered up a series of incendiary comments suggesting the rumors were true. Soon enough, Kelce announced an exciting development: He had invited his pop idol to an upcoming Chiefs game, under the guise of determining whose Arrowhead Stadium performance would prove “more lit.”

Travis Kelce confirms he has made contact with Taylor Swift and invited her to one of his games:



“I threw the ball in her court and, you know, I told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead,' You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a… pic.twitter.com/YVXeXPnmpN — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 21, 2023

Apparently, his little scheme worked. On Sunday night, Taylor appeared on sports channels and TikTok FYPs nationwide, cheering with the passion of a thousand suns from the box at Arrowhead. Here she is, Chiefs windbreaker and all, screaming her bangs off next to Kelce’s mom after he scored a touchdown:

Taylor Swift is HERE for the Chiefs game 👀 pic.twitter.com/46SW4gEodz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

… And here he is, receiving her unbound enthusiasm with an appropriate mix of shock and glee:

Travis Kelce can’t get enough Taylor Swift. He looks up and says “Damn, there she is right there.” pic.twitter.com/HXTHAXwwD1 — Geoff Abbott (@VisionaryDigMar) September 25, 2023

Even though he looks absolutely flabbergasted that Taylor Swift is watching him play football, Kelce is no fool — for his pre- and postgame outfit he selected a matching jacket and pants from Kidsuper called the “1989 Bedroom Painting” set. A man after the Easter-egg-loving hearts of Swift’s fans, clearly.

After the game, Swift and Kelce took a stroll through the bowels of the stadium — or, as TikTokers have theorized, packed her into a giant popcorn cart so she could exit undetected — before driving off into the sunset in a convertible. Well, actually, they drove to Prime Social Rooftop, per ET, a “trendy restaurant” Kelce had reserved to throw a party for Swift and dozens of other teammates and family members. (Including, again, his parents, Donna and Ed.) Apparently, Swift and Kelce kept things “fun and lighthearted” while partying until 2 a.m. The sources went on to say that, although these two “are taking things slowly, and not rushing into anything serious” due to their shared professional passions, they aren’t going to let that “stop them from enjoying life when it’s the right moment.”

Naturally, Kelce’s colleagues are having a blast with this, an incredible opportunity to broach the Swiftie fandom. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid joked that he’d set them up, while Patrick Mahomes claimed to have suffered from immense pressure from the Swifties to pass Kelce a touchdown.

Go Chiefs, I guess?

