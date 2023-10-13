This Weekend’s Solar Eclipse Might Transform You

star material Breaking down all the tools you need to use the universe to unpack your desires, fears, motivations, and more. Photo-Illustration: by Preeti Kinha; Photos: Getty Images

Yep, it’s officially (another) eclipse season (again), which can only mean one thing: I’m screaming! First up, we have some fresh hell (courtesy of the cosmos) arriving on Saturday, October 14 by way of a solar eclipse in Libra. It’ll be fine, really. Probably. Anyway, read on to find out exactly how to work with (not against) this powerful energy.

Okay, first, what’s an eclipse?

Most of us already know that the moon spins around the Earth — but did you also know that the moon’s orbital axis (also known as the “ecliptic plane”) is tilted? That means the moon is sometimes higher, sometimes lower relative to planet Earth. The upper and lower boundaries of this ecliptic plane are referred to as the “lunar nodes,” and when the moon reaches these points a pretty extraordinary phenomenon takes place: The sun, moon, and Earth all meet in perfect alignment, forming an eclipse.

There are two different types of eclipses. Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth passes between the sun and moon. During this event, the moon’s signature silvery glow (which is, of course, the sun’s reflection) is replaced by the Earth’s shadow, temporarily transforming this celestial satellite into an eerie, tawny red. Solar eclipses, on the other hand, take place when the moon wedges between the Earth and the sun. When a solar eclipse takes place in the morning or afternoon, it’s a pretty spectacular event: The moon obstructs the sun, temporarily transforming day into night.

Because these events generate such extraordinary optics, it’s no wonder that our ancient ancestors were wary of eclipses. For thousands of years, eclipses have portended transformation, status-quo disruption, shifts in power, and large-scale metamorphosis that has the potential to change history as we know it. You know, no big deal. And, although modern astrologers are no longer fearful of eclipses (honestly, who has time for that?), the connection to the nodes of destiny means that these eclipses generate major endings, beginning, and massive turning points in our lives. In other words, you definitely want to have this upcoming eclipse on your radar.

So what should I know about this eclipse?

On Saturday, October 14 at 8:05 a.m. PT (adjust for your timezone), a dynamic solar eclipse will electrify the sky. This eclipse will actually be crossing the United States — from Oregon to Texas — so folks in the west will have a special opportunity to witness this celestial spectacle IRL (check out GreatAmericanEclipse.com for all your viewing needs, including time and recommended locations)! Saturday’s eclipse is an annular eclipse, which occurs when the moon is at its furthest point from Earth, making the celestial satellite appear smaller in the sky. So, rather than the moon completely obstructing the sun (what happens during a total eclipse), the moon appears as a smaller disc, thus creating a powerful bright ring, known colloquially as the “ring of fire.” Edgy!

Astrologically, this solar eclipse is taking place at 21º Libra. It’s the second eclipse on the Aries-Libra axis (the first occurred on April 20, 2023) — and with four additional eclipses remaining in the series (March 25, 2024; April 8, 2024; October 2, 2024; and March 29, 2025), it’s safe to say we’re only just getting started. (Friends, keep in mind that there will be a second eclipse later this month — on Saturday, October 28 — but since that eclipse is on the Taurus-Scorpio axis; we’ll cross that bridge when we get there!)

What does this solar eclipse mean for me?

Eclipses impact everyone. Period. Eclipses are powerful celestial events that catalyze radical, powerful transformation; they open new doors by slamming others shut (and throwing away the key). Because eclipses operate on the nodes of destiny, they speed up time by perpetuating the inevitable — anything that was fated to happen will be realized during an eclipse. So, for example, if you’re been bemoaning your shitty job that feels like a dead end, don’t be surprised if that contract comes to an unexpected, grinding halt over the next few weeks. Alternatively, if you’ve been ready for a fresh, exciting romance to enter your life, you may be delighted to meet someone totally random who sweeps you off your feet. You see, eclipses are neither good nor bad — they are simply a shortcut to tomorrow.

Since the Aries-Libra axis is all about autonomy and partnership, these themes will be front and center over the next few weeks. On the Aries side of the equation, we may begin to explore questions, like what does it mean to forge your own path? How do you do you, completely and totally unapologetically? In what ways can you stand your ground? From Libra’s point of view, however, we’ll also be challenged to recall how our actions impact others. What is sacrifice versus compromise? How do alliances and collaborations enhance our life?

Although manifesting is not recommended during an eclipse (the energy is way too manic, honey!), this is an excellent time to pause, reflect, and observe the symbolism of your current circumstances. What are you thinking about? What’s on your mind? Are there any links between what’s going on now and what was happening six months ago (during the first Aries-Libra eclipse on April 20)? Remember that eclipse stories unfold over time, so from now until March 2025, you’re on a dynamic journey to self-actualization.

So! Drink water, stretch, and don’t stare directly at the sun! Eclipses may be chaotic, but that doesn’t mean you need to be. To the best of your ability, this is a powerful time to explore the spiritual practice of surrender — trusting that the universe is always conspiring in your favor and, with the help of these mystical, cosmic phenomenons — everything is working out exactly as it should.