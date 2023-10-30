The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2023

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Halloween isn’t officially until tomorrow, but the celebs have been dressing up for days. At parties including the Casamigos fête in Los Angeles (hosted by Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber) and Bette Midler’s celebration in New York, the stars fully committed to Halloweekend and mostly followed the memo from their union not to wear looks representing SAG-struck work. Let’s take a moment to appreciate the best and most elaborate costumes that glam squads and celebrity budgets have concocted so far — keeping in mind that Heidi Klum’s annual rager is still to come.

Paris Hilton

With Halloweekend falling just days after Britney Spears’s memoir hit shelves, there was no shortage of costumes in the singer’s honor. Her longtime friend Paris Hilton wore a turquoise flight-attendant outfit — like the one Spears wears in the 2003 music video for “Toxic.”

On night two of the weekend, Hilton dressed as Katy Perry in her trippy SNL mushroom outfit.

Chloe Bailey

On Friday night, Chloe Bailey went full Catwoman in an almost entirely latex outfit while attending New York Restoration Project’s Hulaween party, where she performed with Dionne Warwick. The next night, she dressed as Daenerys Targaryen, a.k.a. Khaleesi, long blonde wig and all.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber

Thanks to his commitment to Method acting, it can be hard to know when Austin Butler is consumed by a character or when he’s himself. But on Friday night, he and Kaia Gerber attended the Casamigos party dressed as Andy Warhol and his muse Edie Sedgwick. Butler threw on a blond wig and brought a camera along. Would love to know if he took on Warhol’s flat, robotic voice as well.

austin butler and kaia gerber as andy warhol and edie sedgwick pic.twitter.com/ODp6gyLUIM — ` (@buwetarr) October 28, 2023

Dylan Mulvaney

Influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who is mostly off social media these days, dressed up as Snow White for Bette Midler’s party on Friday night. She gave the character’s classic long dress an update by making the skirt mini and ditching the puffy sleeves for spaghetti straps.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Right now, on-again, off-again couple Megan Fox and MGK seem to be on again, and they attended the Casamigos party as the Kill Bill characters Gogo Yubari (Fox) and the Bride (Kelly). Fox shared the costumes on her Instagram with a caption simply tagging SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, which had asked people not to wear costumes referencing TV shows and movies from AMPTP studios amid the ongoing strike. In the comments, some of her followers (including her fellow actors) were surprised and perplexed — not only by the costume choice but by the reunion with MGK.

Keke Palmer

While some fans went for 2023 Barbie looks, Keke Palmer went further back in time for her doll costume. She dressed as Tyra Banks’s character, Eve, in Life Size, co-starring Lindsay Lohan.

Kelsea Ballerini

Speaking of Barbie: Singer Kelsea Ballerini kept things simple by wearing a look from the most popular movie of the year. She re-created Margot Robbie’s pink cowgirl outfit with a pink cropped vest, flared pink pants, and a white cowboy hat.

Jessica Alba

While Paris Hilton went for Spears’s “Toxic” flight-attendant outfit, Jessica Alba opted for the singer’s sparkly nude bodysuit, also from the “Toxic” video. Her friends Kira Hagaman and Kelly Sawyer Patricof also dressed as Spears.

Kourtney Kardashian

A pregnant Kourtney Kardashian didn’t look far for costume inspiration, dressing as her sister Kim at Kim’s first Met Gala. She wore the highly memed floral maternity dress (whose print evoked a grandmother’s couch).

Megan Thee Stallion

It’s no secret that Megan Thee Stallion loves Halloween. Though she has been dressing up for a few weeks now — debuting some fangs earlier in the month — over the weekend, she channeled a Tim Burton character for a Burton-themed “Hottieween” party.

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber rarely dress as if they’re going to the same event, but this weekend, they managed to coordinate their costumes. On Saturday night, they went to Vas J Morgan’s party as Pebbles Flintstone and Bamm-Bamm Rubble from The Flintstones.

Hailey also dressed as Carmen Electra’s Scary Movie character, Drew, while Justin wore a Hawaiian shirt and flippers.

Ice Spice

Rapper Ice Spice performed at the iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 event on Saturday in costume as Betty Boop, wearing the cartoon character’s signature red minidress and red heart garter. The look immediately went viral.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum

We’ve been witnessing Zoë Kravitz’s work as Channing Tatum’s stylist for over two years now. Can you believe it? The duo opted for a couples costume from Rosemary’s Baby, featuring Kravitz as Rosemary Woodhouse and Tatum as her giant baby.

channing tatum and zoë kravitz dressed as rosemary and her baby… i’m crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/DCSTEk0b0E — bethany (@fiImgal) October 29, 2023

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner kept things simple by throwing on a pink wig and black turtleneck as Marilyn Monroe — yet another Kardashian-Jenner to borrow some inspiration from Kim, it seems.

Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus

In keeping with the year’s celebs-dressing-up-as-other-celebs costume trend, two-thirds of the band boygenius re-created one of the most famous paparazzi photos of our time: Ariana Grande licking a lollipop while staring adoringly up at Pete Davidson. In an Instagram photo shared Monday, Julien Baker wears Grande’s signature ponytail and sweatshirt while Lucy Dacus shuffles forth in Davidson’s hooded flannel. A star is born:

