Beyoncé Is Finally Dropping the Renaissance Visuals

It’s a huge day for Beyoncé fans — both for the camp that’s been begging her to finally drop the visuals for her 2022 album, Renaissance, and for those who missed out on her summer shows. In an Instagram post on Monday, the singer announced that she’s bringing her world tour to theaters on December 1. “Be careful what you ask for, ’cause I just might comply,” she wrote in the caption.

The Renaissance tour began in Stockholm in May, after a chaotic rush for tickets that has now become common for stadium concerts; it trailed through Europe for part of the summer and made its way to the U.S. in July. Since then, it may feel like every celeb you’ve ever heard of has showed up in a TikTok, wearing a disco-ball outfit and attempting the mute challenge.

The trailer for the Renaissance movie includes behind-the-scenes footage of the singer with Jay-Z; her twins, Rumi and Sir; and tour star Blue Ivy backstage, and also teases moments of Beyoncé prepping with her team. Crucially, Variety’s sources say that it also contains videos for the long-awaited visual album. “When I am performing, I am nothing but free. My goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged,” she says in the trailer. Asked by someone off-camera how she feels about the tour, Beyoncé responds: “I feel liberated. I have transitioned into a new animal.”

Presale tickets in the U.S. start at $22 and are already available on AMC’s website and through Fandango, though fans will want to act quickly. A cursory look at New York City’s AMCs suggests screenings — particularly the IMAX ones — are predictably filling up.

