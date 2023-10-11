Jeremy Allen White Will Be Tested for Alcohol Before Seeing His Kids

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Six months after Addison Timlin filed for divorce from her husband of three years, The Bear star Jeremy Allen White, the former couple has reportedly arrived at a custody agreement for their two children, Ezer Billie and Dolores Wild. According to court documents reviewed by several news outlets, the arrangement requires White to be tested for alcohol any time he’s with his daughters.

White and Timlin agreed to share custody assuming White abides by provisions ensuring his sobriety, according to the reports. People claims that the arrangement requires the actor to use a breathalyzer device five times a week while he’s taking care of his children, and depending on the day of the week, repeat the test two or three times. If he fails multiple tests, “Page Six” says, he’ll lose custody. White will also attend individual therapy and at least two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings on a weekly basis, according to People.

Though neither of the actors has spoken publicly about their breakup, an episode in the early days of White’s and Timlin’s separation suggested there was tension around child care: Shortly after filing for divorce, Timlin referred to herself as a “single mom” in a Mother’s Day post on Instagram. She later edited the caption to read “co-parent.”

The Cut has reached out to White’s representation for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

