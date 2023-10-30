Now Jeremy Allen White Is Shopping for Flowers With Rosalía

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Fresh off his divorce and a busy summer of smooching, The Bear star Jeremy Allen White seems to have taken up a new hobby.

Just last month, he was seen shopping for flowers with model Ashley Moore. And this weekend, he was photographed picking up blooms with Rosalía. The two were spotted together on Sunday at a Los Angeles farmers’ market, a big bouquet of flowers in White’s meaty biceps and a single flower in Rosalía’s. He must really love flowers, huh?

It may not be the first time the two have crossed paths: According to the notoriously unverified podcast Deux U, the two were reportedly spotted out on a dinner-and-movie date a few days ago. White has had a busy summer of dating and shooting his shot, specifically at Euphoria star Alexa Demie, after his wife, Addison Timlin, filed for divorce in May. Although the split is contentious, the two have agreed on the terms of custody of their two daughters. Rosalía was also a victim of the great summer of celebrity break-ups, ending her engagement with singer and longtime boyfriend Rauw Alejandro in July, though that breakup seemed amicable.

Whether this is a date or a stab at mastering floral arrangement, I’m just hoping we get a new Rosalía song out of it. That’s what celebrity relationships are all about, right?