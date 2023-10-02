Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Are Getting Divorced

Photo: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

The summer of divorce is rapidly turning into the year of divorce. After four years of gushing social-media posts and flirty red-carpet whispers, Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are reportedly parting ways. According to TMZ, Turner-Smith filed for divorce on Monday, citing “irreconcilable differences” and requesting joint custody for their 3-year-old daughter, Juno. Court documents say the couple separated on September 13.

Jackson and Turner-Smith met at Usher’s birthday party in 2018 and got married sometime in the following year. Since then, they have offered us a constant stream of content that was, by turns, both sexy and adoring (see their pre–Critics Choice Awards photo shoot). They welcomed their daughter in 2020, and although they briefly unfollowed each other on Instagram in 2022, they showed up at the Oscars together this past March as a couple.

Turner-Smith’s reps declined to comment when the Cut reached out, and Jackson’s reps did not immediately respond to our request. We will update if they do.

