Can We Catwalk Through a Museum?

Photo: Marco-Bahler

Remember the Valentino pink featured cape that Naomi Campbell wore to the Met Gala in 2019? Or how about a Versace dress that she wore to walk its 1998 show, in a Marilyn Monroe pop print; or a Mugler fall 1989 futuristic corset look styled with a sequin skirt that was featured in the recent Mugler exhibit? Those looks and more will now be part of history in an exhibit in London.

Photo: Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo: George Rose/Getty Images

The exhibition V&A exhibit in the U.K., “NAOMI,” will feature a display of Campbell’s cherished garments and accessories throughout her 40 year career, a personal step into her world and wardrobe. She has been in the modeling industry since she was 15 years old and now at 53 years old, her career has evolved her into one of the greatest of all time. This exhibit will celebrate the daring pieces in her wardrobe, many that are rare and made custom for her. The exhibit will also include a fashion photography installation curated by Edward Enninful featuring imagery from famed photographers like Steven Meisel and Nick Knight. It will also highlight Campbell’s philanthropic work, as well as will feature the work of some of her mentors like Iman and Bethann Hardison. Lastly, the exhibition will be accompanied by a book of Campbell’s fashion gems on looks throughout her career which basically sounds like a bible for the new generation of models.

The exhibition will open next summer in June 2024 and will last through April 2025. Tickets will be announced at a later date.