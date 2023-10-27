Make Plans to Chill During This Weekend’s Lunar Eclipse

star material Breaking down all the tools you need to use the universe to unpack your desires, fears, motivations, and more. Photo-Illustration: by Preeti Kinha; Photos: Getty Images

Oh, you thought this eclipse season was over? Sorry, but there’s more where that came from! On Saturday, October 28, at 4:24 p.m. ET (adjust for your time zone), the sky will be electrified by yet another eclipse. But this is different from the solar eclipse that touched down two weeks ago — this one is a lunar eclipse, also known as a blood moon. Spooky … and just in time for Halloween. Read on to find out what to expect from this eerie lunation.

Remind me — what’s an eclipse?

Eclipses are a special kind of lunar phenomenon. While we all learned in elementary school that the moon spins around the Earth, did you also know that the moon has a tilted orbit? You can visualize this tilted orbit (also known as the ecliptic plane) as a dreidel or spinning top — there’s always a lowest part and a highest part to the moon’s rotation. And when the moon reaches these upper and lower bounds (known as the lunar nodes), an extraordinary thing happens: The sun, moon, and Earth meet in perfect alignment and form an eclipse.

Eclipses occur on an annual basis, though the number of eclipses packed into a calendar year varies. Some years, like the notorious 2020, have seven (!) eclipses, whereas other years — like this year, 2023 — have only four. Regardless of the quantity, eclipses are always a big deal; major, powerful, life-changing events are associated with these cosmic phenomena. You see, in astrology, the lunar nodes are referred to as the north node and south node — the former is connected to the destined future, whereas the latter is associated with the karmic past. When these points get activated during eclipses, they yield unprecedented and totally unexpected transformation. Very casual.

What should I know about this eclipse?

Two weeks ago, we experienced a solar eclipse in Aries. During this phenomenon, which takes place during the new-moon phase, the moon wedges between the sun and the Earth, temporarily blocking the star at the center of our solar system from our view and turning day into night. On Saturday, however, we’re going to experience a lunar eclipse. Lunar eclipses coincide with full moons, when the Earth passes between the sun and moon. During this celestial event, the moon reflects the Earth’s shadow, transforming its silvery appearance into a strange tawny red. These dramatic optics are why lunar eclipses are referred to as blood moons.

This blood-moon lunar eclipse is taking place in the sign of Taurus, and it’s actually the final eclipse in a seven-parter that started way back in 2021. (The dates for the previous eclipses in this series are November 19, 2021; April 30, 2022; May 16, 2022; October 25, 2022; November 8, 2022; and May 5, 2023.) Taurus occurs in the Northern Hemisphere spring season, when everything is in bloom — likewise, Taurus is associated with material comforts, stability, and security. Taurus is focused on what’s real, what’s tangible, what it can physically connect with.

But this is only one-half of the equation. Taurus is the opposite sign of Scorpio, which is where the sun is currently located in the sky. Scorpio is associated with the intangible realm; it’s the emotions, the subtext, the soil. It speaks to all that exists beneath the surface, all that we cannot see.

So what does this all mean for me?

I don’t recommend manifesting during eclipses (the energy is way too volatile, chaotic, and unpredictable), but there are plenty of ways to honor Saturday’s cosmic magic. Throughout this eclipse series, we’ve been invited to explore our connection with values, resources, and intimacy. Consider how these themes have unfolded in your life over the past two years: What have you learned? How have you grown? What does it feel like to watch yourself move through these monumental cycles in real time?

While people who have planets or placements in the fixed signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius) may experience the lunar eclipse a bit more acutely, everyone has every zodiac sign in their birth chart, so we’ll all be feeling it. Just as the moon (symbolizing emotions) goes through a vivid transformation — changing from silver to red — you too will experience your own internal metamorphosis. During this eclipse, notice both extreme and subtle changes to your mood, the way you process information, and how you express your needs.

Fundamentally, eclipses are a time to rest, reflect, and restore. Take things slow, check in with yourself, and try not to start any drama (trust me — it will find you without your help). Eclipses aren’t about doing; they’re about being. Give yourself permission to surrender, to trust the universe, and see what magic occurs when you relinquish control. This is an extraordinary time to consider how you’ve blossomed over the past two years, showering yourself with kindness and grace. You’ve grown across all realms — and, really, you’re still only just getting started. Keep going.