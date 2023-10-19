The Biggest Bombshells from Britney Spears’s Memoir So Far

Photo: Erik Pendzich/Alamy Stock Photo

Britney Spears’s long-awaited memoir, The Woman in Me, isn’t hitting shelves until Tuesday, but already, excerpts have begun making their way online. In the book, Spears covers everything from her Mickey Mouse Club days, to drinking with her mom as an eighth grader, to falling in love as a teen pop star, to getting married and divorced, and of course, living life under a conservatorship.

“Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me,” Spears told People via email. “It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me. No more conspiracy, no more lies — just me owning my past, present and future.”

Unnamed publishing sources have stated that the book is apparently “not a takedown” of anyone, but a way for Spears to tell her own life story. At the same time, certain people are faring better than others in the run-up to publication.

Here are some of the things we’ve learned from the memoir so far.

Spears says the conservatorship made her feel like a “child-robot.”





On social media and in a damning court statement, Spears has spoken out about the conservatorship that controlled every aspect of her life for 13 years, beginning when she was 26 years old. In the memoir, however, she gets more detailed, not just about the specific limits the arrangement placed on her life — it purportedly required her to work out, have long hair, and take certain medications she didn’t want to be on — but also about the emotional toll it took on her. In one instance, she recalls feeling like a “child-robot.”

“I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself,” Spears writes. “The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child. I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me.”

Spears explains why she shaved her head in 2007.

In 2007, in the midst of a difficult and aggressively scrutinized divorce, Spears surprised paparazzi by showing up at a Los Angeles salon and shaving off all her hair. Tabloids plastered her face on their covers and portrayed her as a woman in the middle of a breakdown. In her memoir, she writes that she buzzed her head as a way of “pushing back” and taking what little control over her life that she could. “I’d been eyeballed so much growing up. I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager,” she explains. “Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back.”

But soon after, her family enacted the conservatorship, and the singer “was made to understand that those days were now over,” she writes. “I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take.”

Spears writes about her relationship with Justin Timberlake, from their first kiss, to their abortion, to their breakup.

Though she has rarely discussed her relationship with fellow popstar Justin Timberlake in public, Spears apparently spares few details here. She reportedly writes that they had their first kiss on a dare, as teens at a sleepover; they would eventually go on to date for three years.

While they were together, Spears believed they would get married. And in an excerpt published by People on Tuesday, Spears recalls finding out she was pregnant. “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” she writes, per People’s excerpt. Ultimately, though, Spears says she got an abortion, because Justin “didn’t want to be a father.”

“Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” the excerpt reads. “He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.” The couple would’ve been in their late teens or early 20s at the time.

According to TMZ, Spears also writes that despite the narrative around their breakup that she cheated on Timberlake — fueled, in part, by Timberlake himself — he actually cheated on her, with another famous woman whom she doesn’t name. Spears admitted to making out with choreographer Wade Robson while the pair were together, but claims she and Timberlake “agreed to move past it” because she “only had eyes for him.”

Spears explains why stopped acting after Crossroads.

According to USA Today, Spears writes that while filming the movie Crossroads, she got a little too deep into character, which made her realize that she didn’t want to be an actress. Crossroads was “pretty much the beginning and end of my acting career, and I was relieved,” she says. She also reveals that she was almost cast in The Notebook, which “came down to me and Rachel McAdams,” according to Spears. “Even though it would have been fun to reconnect with Ryan Gosling after our time on The Mickey Mouse Club, I’m glad I didn’t do it.”

Spears says she started drinking in eighth grade.

Per People, Spears writes that the years she spent in Louisiana after The Mickey Mouse Club wrapped were “beautifully normal” or “the closest thing to ‘normal’ that was possible in my family.” During that time, Spears recalls going to homecoming and prom, going to the movies, and driving around her town. She also remembers having cocktails with her mom beginning when she was in the eighth grade.

“I loved that I was able to drink with my mom every now and then,” she recalls. “The way we drank was nothing like how my father did it. When he drank, he grew more depressed and shut down. We became happier, more alive and adventurous.”

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.