Beyoncé Is Finally Dropping the Renaissance Visuals

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Huge news for Beyoncé fans — both for the camp that’s been begging her to finally drop the visuals for her 2022 album, Renaissance, and for those who missed out on her summer shows. On Thursday, she dropped a new trailer for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which is set to hit theaters December 1. “In this world that is very male-dominated, I’ve had to be really tough,” she says in a voice-over as videos from the tour flash on the screen. “To balance motherhood and being on this stage, it just reminds me of who I really am.”

Beyoncé announced the movie in early October, writing in an Instagram caption: “Be careful what you ask for, ’cause I just might comply.”

The trailer for the Renaissance movie includes behind-the-scenes footage of the singer with Jay-Z; her twins, Rumi and Sir; and tour star Blue Ivy backstage, and also teases moments of Beyoncé prepping with her team. Crucially, Variety’s sources say that it also contains videos for the long-awaited visual album. “When I am performing, I am nothing but free. My goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged,” she says in the trailer. Asked by someone off-camera how she feels about the tour, Beyoncé responds: “I feel liberated. I have transitioned into a new animal.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will have two premieres: One in Los Angeles on November 25 and another in London on November 30. Tickets for U.S. showings start at $22 and are already available on AMC’s website and through Fandango, though fans will want to act quickly. A cursory look at New York City’s AMCs suggests screenings — particularly the IMAX ones — are predictably filling up. And who knows, maybe Taylor Swift will make an appearance, like Beyoncé did for her?

This post has been updated.

