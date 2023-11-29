Charli XCX and the 1975’s George Daniel Are Engaged

Photo: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Charli XCX apparently announced on a private Instagram created for her fans that she and George Daniel of the 1975 are engaged. Then, on Tuesday, she posted a photo of herself with Daniel to her public account with the caption: “charli xcx and george daniel fucking for life!!!”

The British musicians met in 2021 while working on the song “Spinning.” Charli revealed that they were in a relationship in May 2022 with a carousel of photos of them during a “~ delicious ~ week ~ off,” and a few months later, Daniel shared his first photo of the two of them together to his Instagram. Since then, the duo has given fans glimpses into their lives, with posts of them out in Paris and working in the studio.

In February, Charli told the Sydney Morning Herald that she was “so in love” and said in a May interview with The Sun that being in a relationship with George had helped her musical process evolve. She explained that he taught her that “maybe it’s cool to take some time and live in the music that you create.” The duo has collaborated on several songs, including on her remix of “Welcome to My Island,” where she sings, “It was love at first sight from the moment we kissed / I want a white dress, countryside house, and kids.” Congrats to the happy couple. And to Matty Healy, who will probably get an invite to the wedding.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.