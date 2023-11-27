Everybody Say Hey, Mrs. Carter-Targaryen

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

It’s time to bring a new nickname into the Beyhive vernacular: Mrs. Knowles-Carter-Targaryen.

At the Beverly Hills premiere of her Renaissance film, Beyoncé debuted hair a shade that only she and royalty from Game of Thrones (minus all the medieval brouhaha) can truly pull off — platinum-blonde, nearly silver pin-straight locks. As usual, fans of the 29-time Grammy winner went feral over her newly unveiled hair, which marks a departure from her signature honey-color tresses. “This PLATINUM WHITE HAIR?!!! The BODY??!!” one user tweeted. “I’ll never get over Beyoncé’s platinum hair,” wrote another. And perhaps, neither will I.

She giving me Mirage from the Incredibles😩 pic.twitter.com/m617Ehrej3 — Ijbol, Idgafistan📍🌏 (@cuddapotato) November 26, 2023

Beyoncé stuns in silver hair for her Renaissance film premiere. pic.twitter.com/hd3rx7HuuS — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 26, 2023

To match the event’s reported dress code, “cozy opulence,” which I would have horrifically misunderstood by way of an over-the-top sweat suit, Beyoncé paired her silvery hair with a custom Versace corset dress and opera gloves. “@beyonce, you are a vision in Versace,” Donatella Versace posed on Instagram. “You are unique. One of one, the number one, the only one!!! I can’t wait to see the Renaissance tour movie.”

In classic Beyoncé style, the artist arrived fashionably late (while the lights in the theater were dimming, according to Variety) and didn’t walk the carpet with fellow attendees such as Halle Bailey, Laverne Cox, Issa Rae, and Lizzo. Instead, she uploaded photos to her website from a solo shoot on, of course, a silver floor with a silver curtain draped behind her. If there’s a theme, Beyoncé is sticking to it, head to toe and beyond!