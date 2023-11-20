All the Celebs We Saw at the Formula 1 Grand Prix

Justin Bieber waved the checkered flag at the end of the race. Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images, Steven Blanco

By now, we all know that Formula One is as much about racing cars as it is about being seen looking stylish while exploring whatever locale at which the event is taking place. Over the weekend, as racers including Sir Lewis Hamilton, Checo Perez, Max Verstappen, and Charles Leclerc hit the track in Las Vegas for the Grand Prix, many other famous faces were spotted in the stands and at parties around Sin City. For reasons that are not entirely clear to the non-loyal viewer, Justin Bieber got to wave the checkered flag signaling the end of the race. Here’s who made it to Vegas for the Grand Prix.

Rihanna Photo: Formula 1 via Getty Images

David Beckham Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Heidi Klum Photo: Getty Images

Sir Lewis Hamilton Photo: Getty Images

Justin Bieber Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images

2023’s Sexiest Man Alive, Patrick Dempsey. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Brad Pitt Photo: Getty Images

Paris Hilton Photo: AFP via Getty Images

James Marsden Photo: Getty Images for IWC Schaffhause

Lupita Nyong’o at the Patron and Checo Pérez Mexican Heritage Tin celebration on Wednesday. Photo: Steven Blanco

Simone Ashley Photo: Getty Images for Heineken

Shaquille O’Neal Photo: Getty Images

Liza Koshy at the Patron and Checo Pérez Mexican Heritage Tin celebration on Wednesday. Photo: Steven Blanco