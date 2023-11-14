Gigi Hadid Makes Clear Where She Stands on Taylor and Travis

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Everyone can relax: Taylor Swift’s #squad is “all over the moon” about their girl’s new relationship with Travis Kelce. Nearly a week after a source reportedly told Us that Gigi Hadid hasn’t been to any of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s games because she “doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting” with the athlete, Hadid has spoken out, blaming the press for not being honest.

Hadid made the comment in response to an Instagram post by Perez Hilton that alluded to Hadid not liking Swift’s new relationship. “I’m a couple days late to this tag.. but didn’t the press try this last week w Selena? Let it be.. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period,” she wrote. Hadid appeared to be referencing a “Page Six” source who in October claimed that Gomez was also skeptical of Swift’s new relationship. “Selena thinks Taylor going to games and gallivanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her,” the source reportedly said. “Historically, Taylor’s always been super private about everything, and now with this [relationship], she’s so open about it that it’s just very odd for Selena.”

And if that’s not enough proof for the skeptics that Swift’s friends are just fine with her new man, Swift’s best friend, Abigail Anderson, seemed to give her stamp of approval over the weekend. Anderson liked an Instagram video of the moment over the weekend when Swift, while performing in Argentina, changed the lyrics of her song “Karma” to be about Kelce instead of her ex, Joe Alwyn. Now that that’s sorted out, when can we expect to see the ladies out in New York together again?

