Hairy Styles No More

Have you heard about Harry Styles? He is hairy no more! The nail-polish mogul and mustache man known for his luscious, well-moisturized locks recently bid adieu to most of his hair. He debuted his freshly shorn look at the most appropriate of places: the Las Vegas Sphere, a giant orb–slash–event space whose shape sort of mirrors Styles’s nearly naked skull. Inside the venue, he and his buzzcut took in a U2 concert with his new lady friend, Taylor Russell. Here is his gorgeous head of non-hair bobbing along to the strains of a classic Bono crescendo:

harry styles but no hair to style pic.twitter.com/3nSMeglXDl — angel (@summertimese) November 10, 2023

Even though Styles technically did not get rid of all his hair — a carpet of stubble remains — the disappearance of his beloved mop is throwing a lot of fans for a loop.

me pretending not to care about harry styles’ hair so it grows back faster pic.twitter.com/Sc2NSKPllC — g | lokius era🕯️ (@kriegystyles) November 9, 2023

how tf are you gonna be named harry styles with no hair to style pic.twitter.com/j6kpSN8xUS — bailie 🍣 misses niall :( (@spritzrry) November 9, 2023

“mom what was harry styles like with hair ?”

pic.twitter.com/SdvSlc58ph — dani 🤍 (@__daniellle__) November 9, 2023

“harry styles is bald” me: pic.twitter.com/sK2cf7drsf — soph ୨୧ SEEING NIALL (@tbslstyless) November 9, 2023

Personally, I see this look — not unattractive, in my opinion — as an opportunity, mostly for the disembodied hair. Styles could weave it into a shaggy sweater, for example, or donate it for wig production — there’s certainly a market among his fans. Maybe it can star in his next music-video orgy. Wherever his tresses go, I hope they know that we miss them and that we wish them all the best.

