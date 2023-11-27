Bennifer Takes Another Shot at the Movies

Photo: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. That ethos is the driving force behind Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship, and it seems to be working out well for them. They broke off their engagement back in 2004 and then rekindled their romance in 2021, getting married the following year. Now, they are returning to another chapter of their shared history: the cinema. After the first attempt, Gigli, became synonymous with “bad movie” and their second effort, Jersey Girl, has essentially been forgotten, they are co-writing a companion film for Lopez’s upcoming album, This Is Me… Now.

The singer released a teaser on Monday morning, in which she sits soaking wet in front of a fire and throws a letter into the flames. “When I was a little girl, when someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always … in love,” she says. Affleck’s work sounds a little different when he isn’t partnering with Matt Damon.

“Unlike anything you’ve ever seen from Jennifer Lopez, This Is Me… Now: The Film is a narrative-driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical, and highly visual musical reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life,” a press release states. That sure is a lot of adjectives, but anyone who subscribes to her newsletter (On the JLo) knows that J.Lo loves an adjective.

The This Is Me… Now “musical experience” is dropping on February 16, which is close enough to Valentine’s Day to still be romantic. Mark your calendar and let your sweetheart know now: You have an important film to watch that day.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.