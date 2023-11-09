After 16 years of shrewd reporting and cultural commentary, the website Jezebel is shutting down. In a memo sent to G/O Media staff on Thursday, the company’s CEO, Jim Spanfeller, wrote that he had made “the very, very difficult decision to suspend publication” in light of ongoing financial challenges. Adding that the choice was “in NO WAY a reflection of the Jezebel editorial team,” Spanfeller explained that G/O had tried to sell the publication but “despite every effort, we could not find Jez a new home.” According to The Daily Beast, 23 G/O staffers were laid off, including Jezebel’s seven-person editorial staff and G/O’s editorial director, Merrill Brown.
Jezebel was founded as part of Gawker in 2007 as a sharp foil to women’s magazines. It was sold to Univision when Gawker shuttered in 2016 and has lived under the G/O umbrella since 2019, when private-equity firm Great Hill Partners bought a bundle of web outlets from Univision and formed G/O as a holding company. Jezebel’s folding comes amid well-publicized high tensions between G/O Media and its editorial properties — most recently over G/O’s increasingly abundant reliance on AI, a strategy the company has continued to pursue despite strong objections from its writers and editors. On top of that, Spanfeller has reportedly started evaluating writers based on algorithmically driven “scorecards” that mete out points based on traffic and engagement, seemingly prioritizing quantity over quality. Staffers have also complained that he blocked internal opportunities for growth while hiring and promoting his daughter within a year. In August, Jezebel’s most recent editor-in-chief, Laura Bassett, resigned, writing on X that “the company that owned us refused to treat my staff with basic human decency.” She is one of seven editors-in-chief to quit G/O this year alone.
Of Jezebel’s run, Spanfeller wrote that “their urgent, breakthrough coverage of reproductive rights in this post-Roe era, as well as other key issues core to modern women, affirmed the brand’s storied legacy as the website that changed women’s media forever.” Despite shutting down its operations, he claimed he hadn’t “given up on Jezebel” — though his decision to offload its entire staff suggests otherwise.
An earlier version of this story stated that Jezebel’s 23 staffers were laid off. However, 23 G/O Media employees lost their jobs, including seven from Jezebel.