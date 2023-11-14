Karlie Kloss Just Bought i-D Magazine

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Looks like Karlie Kloss is adding to her roster of glossy magazines: The supermodel has officially acquired i-D magazine, a beloved publication that covers fashion, music, and youth culture, from Vice Media, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. According to WWD, Kloss will serve as CEO, while current editor-in-chief Alastair McKimm will stay on as chief creative office and global editor-in-chief.

Rumors of the supermodel purchasing the publication have been rumbling around the industry since at least August. And Kloss is no stranger to purchasing media. In 2020, the model led a group of investors, including fellow model Kaia Gerber, F1 racing star Lewis Hamilton, and producer Jason Blum, that purchased W Magazine. It seems Kloss — a model-turned-entrepreneur and essential proxy to the billions of the Kushner estate — has been building a diverse portfolio of her own, notably Kode With Klossy, which runs a free coding camp for girls, and Klosette, a fashion-based world within the Roblox metaverse that allows players to style themselves and climb the ranks to become editor-in-chief. She has also reportedly invested in several digital startups, including a business that aims to integrate digital authentication IDs into clothing.

Sure, it takes money to buy a magazine, but it takes grit and borderline sheer insanity to write for one. Karlie, join us, won’t you? Don’t be some far-off figurehead/overlord. Put that pen where that wallet is and get that byline.