Is Kim Looking for Her Own Football Guy?

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

We are deep in the throes of football season, by which I mean that Taylor Swift has been publicly dating an NFL guy for one month. And now, it seems another woman whose dating life is frequently the subject of wild speculation is wading into the end zone as well: Kim Kardashian. Pete Davidson’s most famous ex is rumored to be hanging out with one Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens.

Kim and OBJ were first linked — in gossip, at least — in September, when several outlets claimed they had been “hanging out casually,” though only in groups with mutual friends. (Beckham and his ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood, who share a son, broke up at some point earlier this year.) On Monday, Kim set off another flurry of rumors after she showed face at Beckham’s 31st birthday party in New York.

Still, no one seems to suspect these frequent hangouts are anything but friendly. E! News claimed in September that Kim is “not seriously dating anyone at the moment” and that she and OBJ simply have “a lot of mutual friends in common.” Her presence at OBJ’s birthday party is not exactly indicative of anything particularly flirty, either — they have indeed been running in the same social circle for years, and she was at his 30th birthday last year, too. Also, one source told “Page Six” that they spent the whole night chatting with the CEO of a sports-merch company. Doesn’t exactly sound like a date to me, but then again, neither does ice cream at Rite Aid. Perhaps a field-side appearance at the M&T Bank Stadium lies somewhere in our future?

