Has the Newest Kardashian Baby Arrived?

Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Apparently, multiple members of the Kardashian universe have been spotted in recent days outside L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Centers, which, according to the tabloids, can mean only one thing. TMZ reports there is “growing evidence” that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s baby may have arrived.

According to TMZ, both Barker and Kylie Jenner were spotted pulling up at Cedars — the Kardashians’ preferred hospital for labor and delivery — on Thursday. The timing would make sense, given that Barker said on a podcast earlier this week that Kourtney’s due date was Halloween. He also revealed a possible name for baby Kravis: Rocky.

The couple announced their pregnancy back in June, when Kardashian held up a homemade sign during Blink-182’s L.A. concert reading, “Travis I’m pregnant.” The pregnancy was not an easy one for Kardashian. In September, the couple shared that they’d had a “medical emergency” requiring fetal surgery. “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney wrote. The couple have opened up about fertility issues, chronicling their IVF journey in season three of The Kardashians before they eventually decided to stop. “I would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen,” she said.

