There’s a New 25-Year-Old in Leo’s Life

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio is a man known for his passions for protecting wildlife, fighting climate change, and spending time with beautiful women who are 25 years old or younger. And it sounds like he’s at it again. According to Us, the 48-year-old actor is now “exclusively” dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

A source told Us that DiCaprio is “completely smitten” with Ceretti, and their relationship is “going so well that Leo’s actually being exclusive.” The two sparked dating rumors in August when they were spotted in Los Angeles getting ice cream and then dancing and kissing in Ibiza. The precise details of how and where they met (or, really, where any 50-year-old man keeps meeting women 25 and under) remain a mystery.

Over the summer, tabloids tried to convince the public that DiCaprio was seeing Gigi Hadid, who, as it happens, appears to now be spending a lot of time with Bradley Cooper. Leo’s last long-term relationship was with model Camila Morrone, though the duo broke up soon after Morrone turned 25. Meanwhile, Ceretti split from her husband, Matteo Milleri, in June after three years of marriage. In February, a source close to DiCaprio reportedly told the Daily Mail that the actor’s reputation for only dating women who are much younger “really bothers” him. Maybe that explains his sudden interest in dating slightly older women?

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.