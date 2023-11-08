Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Broke Up

Photo: Amy Sussman//The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

After nearly a year of dating, Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have apparently broken up. In a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the two said they are at a point in their lives where their “individual paths” require their “full attention and dedication.” The statement went on, “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Breakup rumors began circulating earlier this week when fans noticed that Idris and Harvey were no longer following each other on social media and appeared to have deleted all of their photos together. On Monday night, they attended Odell Beckham Jr.’s birthday party, but not together, further fueling speculation.

Harvey and Idris were first rumored to be dating in December 2022 — six months after Harvey ended her relationship with Michael B. Jordan — when they were seen leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles together. The next month, Idris posted a photo of himself giving Harvey a kiss on the cheek with the caption: “Happy birthday Nunu,” making things Instagram official. Over the next nine months, they made their red-carpet debut at the finale premiere of his show Snowfall, took mirror selfies in Turks and Caicos, shared photos of wine dates in Cabo, and strolled through Saint Tropez hand in hand. In May, a source told Us that Harvey and Idris were “smitten.”

The last time Harvey walked away from a relationship, the man looked pretty devastated, so hang in there, Damson!

