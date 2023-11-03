Who Cheats on Megan Thee Stallion?

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion’s first solo single of the year, “Cobra,” is finally here, and it feels very personal. In the song, she raps about missing her parents who passed away; dealing with depression; and struggling with self-harm and suicidal ideation. But a few words in particular have fans worked up on her behalf: “Pulled up, caught him cheatin’ / Gettin’ his dick sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’.”

Though Megan never names a specific cheater, Hotties were quick to assume that she’s talking about her ex-boyfriend, fellow rapper Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine. The two began dating in 2020 and regularly posted photos and videos together to social media. But in spring of this year, internet sleuths sensed a possible split, after the couple unfollowed one another on Instagram and stopped going out in public together. In May, as rumors of their breakup swirled, Pardi performed a spoken-word poem about a “survivor but not a victim” that people believed was about Megan, fueling the breakup rumors. Days later, Megan was spotted looking friendly with Romelu Lukaku at a wedding on Lake Como, seemingly confirming that she had moved on from Pardi. Still, curious fans wondered why the relationship ended.

PARDISON FONTAINE YOU WILL FALL! i pic.twitter.com/VlV8PePVSZ — STRETCHMARKMAMI ✧ (@LOUIEFATTONS) November 3, 2023

Pardison Fontaine waking up to 1000 notifications on X #COBRA pic.twitter.com/Oa13mXdBL6 — MaltLiquorPapi (@LowkeyBrilliant) November 3, 2023

“Cobra” isn’t just about a relationship gone wrong, though. It also touches on the rapper’s mental health and apparent loneliness. Megan has previously spoken about experiencing depression and anxiety, particularly after she was shot in the feet by Tory Lanez in 2021. Lanez was convicted of three felony charges in December 2022: assault with a semi-automatic handgun; carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. In August, he was sentenced to ten years in prison. In April, Megan wrote in an essay for Elle that the last few years marked a low point, but that working through it resulted in a “rebirth.” That rebirth, it seems, is what “Cobra” and her next musical era is all about.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.