Does Olivia Rodrigo Have a British Boyfriend?

There is no better way to bring a male Hollywood youth to my attention than telling me he’s dating Olivia Rodrigo. How else would I know who directs Kate Beckinsale’s ex-boyfriend’s music videos? Or that a DJ and social-media influencer named Zack Bia has been bopping around New York’s downtown nightclub circuit for several years? Currently, Rodrigo-related dating rumors are leading many a millennial woman to look up one Louis Partridge, a British actor previously known for playing someone named Lord Tewkesbury in the Enola Holmes movies.
The very much unconfirmed claims come courtesy of The Sun, which would have us believe that Rodrigo and Partridge have been “messaging quite a bit” since meeting through mutual friends earlier this year. Apparently, Rodrigo flew to London last week with her friend Conan Gray, another shiny-haired Gen-Z musician, but was really there to see Partridge, whom she met up with for dinner and clubbing. (Both of them are 20, so I guess they can legally enter a nightclub overseas.) The Sun claims that these two were “acting very coupley” and also “inseparable.”
Photos and videos taken in London over the weekend do seem to suggest that they were, at the very least, hanging out:
@lgicals
you don’t get it this is EVERYTHING to me #oliviarodrigo #louispartridge #fyp #fypシ♬ Strangers - Kenya Grace
What do u think?