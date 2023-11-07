keeping up with the royals

Did Charles Really Not Invite Harry to His Birthday?

By , the Cut's morning blogger.   Her coverage areas include culture, politics and art. She also contributes to Vulture, The New York Times and Conde Nast Traveler. She previously worked as a national correspondent at The New York Times.
Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images

Prince Harry would once again like to set the record straight, this time about King Charles’s upcoming 75th-birthday celebration. According to Harry, he and his wife, Meghan Markle, did not decline an invitation to attend the king’s big party, as reported by the Sunday Times over weekend. A spokesperson for the couple says they just haven’t gotten an invitation.

In its story, the Times claimed that despite being invited to the king’s big bash, Harry would “not be making the trip from California” for the party, which is taking place on November 14 at Clarence House. But on Monday, the Sussexes seemed to again break their vow to not give comments to U.K. tabloids, with a spokesperson for the couple telling The Messenger that the Times’ reporting was incorrect. “In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday. It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story.”

Last time Prince Harry was in Britain for a celebration for his dad — the coronation in May — he stayed for 24 hours and left immediately after the service. Maybe someone in Buckingham Palace took the hint? Anyway, good to know Prince Harry hasn’t given up his favorite hobby: obsessing over tabloid coverage about himself.

