Suki Waterhouse Is Pregnant

It’s been a whirlwind year for Suki Waterhouse and her boyfriend, actor and aspiring pasta mogul Robert Pattinson. Both of them are hard at work creating things — in Pattinson’s case an ear-shaped sofa, and in Waterhouse’s case a human baby. At least that’s what Waterhouse strongly suggested during a recent music-festival performance in Mexico, where she appeared to make her first official pregnancy reference following weeks of rumors.

Suki Waterhouse announcing that she’s pregnant today at Corona Festival! 🤰🏼💕pic.twitter.com/MhZEkCJVgb — suki waterhouse archive (@bestsukiw) November 19, 2023

“I wore something particularly sparkly today,” Waterhouse said in the middle of her Corona Capital show, “because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on” — gesturing towards her stomach. “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

Waterhouse and Pattinson have been dating publicly since 2018, when they were first seen kissing in London after a showing of the Mamma Mia! sequel. They reportedly bought a home together earlier this year, and some very intense fans noticed that Waterhouse started following pregnancy and parenting accounts on Instagram last month. Finally, an heir for Pattinson’s spaghetti empire. Congratulations to them!

