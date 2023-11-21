Susan Sarandon Was Dropped by Her Talent Agency

Photo: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Susan Sarandon was dropped by United Talent Agency on Tuesday after a November 17 pro-Palestine rally where she made controversial comments that prompted accusations of antisemitism.

Sarandon has been seen at a handful of protests supporting Palestine in the past few months and has been outspoken about the conflict for years. Although it’s not clear what she said in full at this particular demonstration, both Variety and Deadline have quoted the actress as saying, “There are a lot of people that are afraid of being Jewish at this time and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.” One TikTok video shows her standing on the back of a truck saying, “People are stepping away from brainwashing that started when they were kids.” She encouraged crowds to “hold Palestine in your heart, pray for the people of Palestine. Their love and resilience is unbelievable. Thank you to the Jewish community who’s come out to have our backs.”

Sarandon was also criticized for later reposting a pro-Palestinian tweet from Roger Waters of Pink Floyd, who has been accused of making antisemitic comments in the past.

UTA has not commented on Sarandon’s release, and it’s not clear whether her comments about Palestine caused the decision. The news comes amid a wave of corporate and cultural fallout surrounding public figures who share their views about the Israel-Hamas War, many of whom have been accused of antisemitism in their support for Palestine. At CAA, another talent agency, executive Maha Dakhil resigned from the board after reposting an Instagram Story showing footage of Israel’s retaliatory attacks with a comment she posted over the footage that read, “You’re currently learning who supports genocide.” Also on Tuesday, actress Melissa Barrera was dropped from the next installment of the Scream franchise, which sources alleged was due to her Instagram posts about Palestine.

The Cut has reached out to UTA for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

