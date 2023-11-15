All Aboard the Taylor Swift Cruise

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Ahoy, Swifties! Have you ever wanted to combine the ecstasy of the Eras Tour with the agony of seasickness? Next October, you’ll have the chance to make your dreams come true. Travel agency Marvelous Mouse Travels is organizing a four-night Bahamian cruise it’s calling “In My Cruise Era,” where Swifties can trade friendship bracelets on the high seas.

Swiftie Nation will be aboard Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas, which features a water park and a zip line in case you get tired of belting “All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” with all your new friends. Onboard activities will include a themed dance party (the theme is Taylor Swift), themed karaoke (same theme as the dance party), and World War II trivia. Just kidding, the trivia is also Swift themed.

Cabins aboard the Swift ship are currently going for as low as $1,573 for a two-guest room. Considering that you’re getting four days in the Bahamas and don’t have to deal with Ticketmaster, this is pretty much the deal of the century. You could pay double that on StubHub for two tickets to Swift’s Miami concert, or you could freakin’ relax for once.

Unlike the Goop cruise — which had the full power of Gwyneth Paltrow behind it — the Swiftie boat bears no affiliation with the pop star. She will be busy anyway: The cruise departs from Miami just one day after Swift’s last Eras Tour show in the city. I’m sure she would love to come, but the Chiefs may have a home game that week.