Suspect Arrested in Shooting of 3 Palestinian Students

Photo credit: Awartani family / Institute for Middle East Understanding Photo: Institute for Middle East Understanding/Awartani family

Police in Burlington, Vermont, have arrested a man suspected of shooting three college students of Palestinian descent over the weekend, an incident that is now being investigated as a potential hate crime. According to the New York Times, the suspect, a white man, shot and wounded the victims while they were walking to dinner near the University of Vermont on Saturday night. Two of the students were wearing traditional Palestinian keffiyehs at the time of the shooting, and they reportedly told relatives they had been speaking English and Arabic when the suspect wordlessly shot at them four times before fleeing the scene on foot.

“In this charged moment, no one can look at this incident and not suspect that it may have been a hate-motivated crime,” Burlington police chief Jon Murad said in a statement following the attacks.

The suspect, whom authorities identified as 48-year-old Jason J. Eaton, is being held without bail and has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder in the second degree. The three victims were identified by their families as Hisham Awartani, a student at Brown University; Kinnan Abdalhamid, a student at Haverford College; and Trinity College student Tahseen Ahmed, all 20 years old. The three victims, two of whom are U.S. citizens, were friends who graduated from the Ramallah Friends School in the West Bank, according to a Facebook post from the institution.

A relative of Awartani told the Times that the trio had been walking to Awartani’s grandmother’s house for dinner at the time of the shooting, sending a photo of themselves to Awartani’s parents minutes prior. According to the students’ families, Ahmed was shot in the chest and Abdalhamid sustained minor injuries, while a bullet that struck Awartani touched his spinal cord, prompting him to lose feeling in the lower part of his body. A representative from Brown said he is expected to survive his injuries.

Burlington authorities conducted a search of Eaton’s residence and said they have found “no additional information” about his potential motive, other than the fact that the students were of Palestinian descent and had been wearing keffiyehs. The Times reports that all three victims’ families have urged authorities to investigate the incident as a hate crime, while the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee has called the incident a “targeted” shooting.

Both the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Anti-Defamation League have reported upticks in Islamophobia and antisemitic bias and violence, including the fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy in a suburb near Chicago, since October 7. Earlier this month, the federal government opened discrimination investigations at six universities, including Columbia and Cornell, over complaints of antisemitic and anti-Muslim harassment.

Speaking from Ramallah in the West Bank, Awartani’s mother, Elizabeth Price, told NBC News on Monday that her son’s “short-term shock” is “evolving into something more complex as he tries to frame who he is in the world and what it means to be safe in America, particularly when you get shot down the street from your granny’s house … a street he’s basically grown up on.”

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.