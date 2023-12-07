Which Pop Star Makes Adele Nervous?

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele

Adele does not seem to get starstruck easily. If you can keep your composure while Oprah is watching, it’s safe to say that not much fazes you. That being said, there is one person who has the power to make the British singer completely lose it.

Discussing her Vegas residency and which celebrities have attended with the The Hollywood Reporter, Adele said, “There’s been one [celebrity] there that I shat myself the whole show.” Any bets as to who could make Adele (metaphorically) shit herself? If you guessed Lady Gaga, you’d be right.

“I’ve spent a bit of time with her, but I rate her so hard,” Adele said. “I was like, ‘The show’s terrible. It’s rubbish. I’m singing terribly. I’m not funny. My dress is rubbish this week.’ I was judging myself. And she’s not like that. But she made me really, really nervous.”

Normally, Adele does not know who’s going to be in the audience — she says she walked right by Shania Twain one night — but she got the heads up about Mother Monster. “I only knew Gaga was coming,” she said. “She came in disguise. Well, not in disguise, she just wasn’t dressed up.” If you are having trouble picturing that, I would direct you to Gaga’s 2023 Oscar performance, in which she’s wearing what can only be described as “normal girl drag.”

Adele is not stingy with praise for other artists in the THR piece, which was tied to her receiving the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at the publication’s Women in Entertainment event. She continues to stan Beyoncé (“my idol”), says that SZA had her favorite album of the year, gets hype for the return of Dua Lipa, and says that she loved Victoria Monét’s record. One thing about Adele? She’s going to have good taste.

