Are Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Dating?

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

The time has come to gaze into the crystal ball of unexpected couples and find out who will be holding hands in an L.A. parking garage next. This week, yet another pair of people previously thought to exist in separate galaxies appeared, improbably, together: Disney star turned pop singer Sabrina Carpenter and renowned lad Barry Keoghan. Carpenter and Keoghan reportedly went on a romantic dinner date on Saturday in Brentwood, where they were photographed roaming around a parking lot. Color me intrigued!

First: Who? Keoghan, who the Daily Mail referred to as “the Chernobyl actor,” is better known for his recent roles in Banshees of Inisherin (that movie with a donkey) and Saltburn. Also, he is famously Irish. In July, Keoghan and his partner Alyson Kierans broke up after welcoming a son a year earlier.

Carpenter, meanwhile, is a Disney Channel graduate who starred in a 2014 Boy Meets World spinoff before embarking on a music career. Recently, she added “Catholic Church’s Enemy No. 1” to her résumé after wearing some lingerie in a sacred basilica for a music video. Earlier this year, she was rumored to be dating Shawn Mendes after Deuxmoi claimed they’d been spotted at the now-defunct trendy restaurant Horses, but Mendes denied the rumors.

Which brings us to Saturday: Keoghan, Carpenter, and whatever car they are searching for in this parking lot. Romance is in the air!

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.