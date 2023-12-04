Ashanti Is Reportedly Pregnant

Photo: John Nacion/WireImage

Ashanti is reportedly expecting her first baby, and with Nelly no less. The news comes from a source who told Us Weekly exclusively that the couple is “welcoming their first baby together.” A little more excitement would have been appreciated, but we’ll take what we can get.

The couple has a lot of history together, originally getting together in 2003 and dating for ten years. After their breakup, Ashanti told Meredith Viera (of all people) that she had been “betrayed.” “I think sometimes when people have their own insecurities it allows them to act out of character. I’ve been betrayed,” Ashanti told Viera in 2015. Nelly must have gotten himself together recently, because the pair rekindled their relationship earlier this year, a whole decade after their breakup.

This past weekend, the couple sparked speculation about a possible baby on the way at Nelly’s Black and White Ball in St. Louis. In a video obtained by TMZ, Ashanti puts her hands on her stomach, which prompts Nelly to do the same. They then burst out laughing and hug. It’s really cute.

In September, a source told Us Weekly that Ashanti “never would’ve imagined reconciling with Nelly” a few years ago. The source added that these two “know each other better than most people” but that they “don’t want to rush anything.” Well, a lot can change in a few months. Congratulations to the happy couple.