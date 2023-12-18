Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Have Reportedly Broken Up

Photo: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have apparently broken up, joining the many celebrity couples who didn’t make it this year. Over the weekend, at least one source told Entertainment Tonight and People, the unlikely couple, who started hanging out in February, “have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them.”

The duo sparked dating rumors in February when they were reportedly seen making out and leaving a Los Angeles club together. At the time, the rumors, which were first shared by DeuxMoi, seemed so unlikely that the general public tried to ignore them. But days later, the two were seen at dinner on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber, making it hard to deny that something was brewing.

Though they both tried to be private about their relationship — Jenner told WSJ that she had “no comment” about her dating life, while Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone that he values his privacy — we’ve gotten plenty of glimpses into their relationship in the past several months. We’ve seen them ride a horse together, get cozy at Coachella, attend the same Met Gala after-party, and go on a hike.

The source who spoke with People and ET about the breakup explained that Benito and Jenner both knew that their situation wasn’t a “forever type of relationship.” We don’t know who will warn Jenner about mosquitoes on hikes, but we look forward to finding out.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.