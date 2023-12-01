Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

The Renaissance continues. On Thursday night, celebrities hit the black carpet in London for the premiere of Beyoncé’s tour movie, Renaissance, which hits theaters today. Beyoncé kept her silver locks from last week’s Los Angeles premiere, while Blue Ivy Carter made an appearance in a floor-length asymmetrical dress. Also notable: Swifties and Beyhive members who had been hoping Taylor Swift would attend after Beyoncé went to the Eras Tour premiere in October got their wish. Swift showed up in a silver Balmain gown, in keeping with the human–disco ball Renaissance theme.

Here’s who else attended.

Taylor Swift Photo: WireImage for Parkwood

Michelle Williams Photo: WireImage for Parkwood

Vivica A. Fox Photo: WireImage for Parkwood

Blake Lively Photo: WireImage for Parkwood

Sabrina Elba Photo: WireImage for Parkwood

Jourdan Dunn Photo: WireImage for Parkwood

Leomie Anderson Photo: WireImage for Parkwood

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Photo: WireImage for Parkwood

Will.I.Am Photo: WireImage for Parkwood

Olivia Dean Photo: WireImage for Parkwood

