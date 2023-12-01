ByTariro Mzezewa,
the Cut's morning blogger. Her coverage areas include culture, politics and art. She also contributes to Vulture, The New York Times and Conde Nast Traveler. She previously worked as a national correspondent at The New York Times.
Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images
The Renaissance continues. On Thursday night, celebrities hit the black carpet in London for the premiere of Beyoncé’s tour movie, Renaissance, which hits theaters today. Beyoncé kept her silver locks from last week’s Los Angeles premiere, while Blue Ivy Carter made an appearance in a floor-length asymmetrical dress. Also notable: Swifties and Beyhive members who had been hoping Taylor Swift would attend after Beyoncé went to the Eras Tour premiere in October got their wish. Swift showed up in a silver Balmain gown, in keeping with the human–disco ball Renaissance theme.