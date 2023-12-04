Billie Eilish Accuses Variety of Outing Her

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Billie Eilish would like reporters to stop asking about her sexual orientation, please. In a Sunday Instagram post, Eilish accused Variety of outing her, writing: “thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters.”

The post follows weeks of speculation and discussion about Eilish’s sexual orientation. For Variety’s November cover interview, Eilish said: “I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well … I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real” — words which many fans interpreted as Eilish coming out.

However, it sounds like Eilish didn’t intend it that way. On Saturday, while attending Variety’s Hitmakers event, where she and her brother, Finneas, received the Film Song of the Year for “What I Was Made For” from Barbie, a reporter asked Eilish on the red carpet if she had meant to come out in the November interview. “No, I didn’t,” Eilish said. “But I kind of thought, Wasn’t it obvious? I didn’t realize people didn’t know.” She added that she doesn’t “believe in” coming out. “Why can’t we just exist?” she said. Eilish added: “I saw the article, and I was like, Oh, I guess I came out today. Okay, cool.”

In her Instagram post on Sunday, Eilish concluded: “i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares.” Amen.

