Cameron Diaz Says Sleeping in Separate Bedrooms Is Normal

Lots of couples sleep in separate bedrooms, an increasingly popular practice that’s said to improve rest but has rudely been referred to as “sleep divorce.” Cameron Diaz and her husband, Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden, are not one of those couples, but Diaz wants to destigmatize separate-sleeping arrangements nonetheless. In a podcast episode that came out Wednesday, Diaz proclaimed, “We should normalize separate bedrooms.”

Diaz, who’s largely retired from acting and recently launched a natural-wine company called Avaline, appeared on Molly Sims’s beauty and wellness podcast with her co-founder, Katherine Power. When one of the hosts brought up her own separate-sleeping arrangement with her husband, Diaz cut in enthusiastically. Apparently, at one point in her life, her ideal situation was this: “I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go sleep in my room, and you sleep in your room.” Also: a “bedroom in the middle” where she and her theoretical partner “can convene for relations.”

Surely a renowned Hollywood starlet with the funds to retire from acting and make wine could make this tri-house setup happen, sex bedroom and all, right? Well, yes, but Diaz says she no longer feels the need for that level of space. “I said that before I got married,” she added. “I don’t feel that way now, because my husband is so wonderful.”

There you have it: In another world, perhaps one where Madden is not so good at keeping to his side of the bed, Cameron Diaz may have built herself a sex bedroom.

