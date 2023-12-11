Cardi B and Offset Broke Up Again

Photo: Getty Images For Balenciaga

After six years of marriage, feuds, and giving each other lavish gifts, Cardi B and Offset have once again broken up. Following a week of dropping hints, Cardi said that she’s been single “for a minute now” but was unsure how to tell fans.

“I feel like today has been a sign,” she said in an Instagram Live on Sunday night, which was widely reshared across social media. “The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now.” Cardi didn’t give many details, but in the seven years she and Offset have been together, their tumultuous relationship hasn’t been a secret. In June, Offset took to Instagram to claim Cardi cheated on him, which she didn’t exactly deny in her response on Twitter.

The rappers first met in 2016. They secretly got married a year later and welcomed their first child, Kulture, the summer of 2018. At the end of that year, Cardi said she and Offset “grew out of love” and were breaking up, but two months later they attended the Grammy’s together. Things seemed to be going well, but in September 2020, Cardi filed for divorce and sought primary custody of Kulture, renewing rumors that Offset had cheated. That breakup was also short lived, with the couple celebrating Cardi’s birthday in Las Vegas together weeks later. That December, she bought Offset a Lamborghini for his birthday and later said she decided against divorce because she felt like he “wanted to change.” They welcomed their second child, Wave, in September 2021.

It’s hard to know how long these two can stay apart, but Cardi seems to be looking ahead: “I wanna start 2024, like, fresh, open,” she said on Sunday. “I don’t know. I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited.”

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.