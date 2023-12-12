Ciara and Russell Wilson’s New Baby Is Here

Photo: WireImage for Vanity Fair

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s family just got a little bigger. In a joint Instagram post on Monday, the couple shared that they recently welcomed a baby girl named Amora Princess Wilson. “9lbs 1oz. We Love You so much!” they wrote under the first photo of Amora on social media.

To announce her pregnancy in August, Ciara posted a clip of herself dancing by a pool, writing: “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib,” referencing her song with Chris Brown, “How We Roll.” Since then, Ciara has regularly shared photos and videos of herself dancing on football fields and walking down red carpets with her belly covered in glitter.

Ciara and Wilson got married in a secret ceremony in England in 2016. They have two other children together — Sienna Princess and Win Harrison — and Ciara shares a son, Future Zahir, with her ex, rapper Future. Judging from the comments on the birth announcement, which included messages from Serena Williams, Oprah, Ludacris, and Janelle Monae, it looks like Amora Princess is already surrounded by a lot of love.

