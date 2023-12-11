Dakota Johnson Can ‘Easily’ Sleep 14 Hours a Day

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson is known for two things seemingly at odds with one another: speaking truth to power and also lying. In which mode was she operating when she revealed to the Wall Street Journal that she requires a double-digit amount of sleep in order to feel normal?

“If I’m not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can. Sleep is my number one priority in life,” Johnson told WSJ when asked about her wake-up routine. So far, this is relatable. I, too, enjoy getting, say, nine hours of sleep when I don’t have anything to do the next day. The obvious follow-up question is, “How many hours a night do you aim for?”

“I’m not functional if I get less than ten,” Johnson said. “I can easily go 14 hours.”

You would be forgiven for thinking this sounds like a lie; getting 14 hours of sleep is usually a sign of depression or the flu. However, in this case it seems that all roads lead to Goop. Gwyneth Paltrow is both a friend of Johnson’s and the ex-wife of her partner, Chris Martin. A simple search for “Gwyneth Paltrow sleep” and you’ll find that she’s been evangelizing sleep hygiene for years. In a 2016 column for the Daily Mail, Paltrow wrote about “clean sleeping.”

“The lifestyle I lead is based not just on clean eating, but also on clean sleeping: at least seven or eight hours of good, quality sleep — and ideally even ten,” Paltrow wrote. Sound familiar? Hopefully this does not make you feel inadequate about your own sleep habits. It’s possible that this is an affliction that only befalls women who have been in long-term relationships with members of Coldplay, so you should be fine with a paltry eight hours.