Demi Lovato Is Engaged

Photo: WWD/WWD via Getty Images

Demi Lovato and Jordan “Jutes” Lutes are engaged — for real this time. On Sunday, six months after Lovato fans wrongly speculated that she was secretly engaged, the singer shared on Instagram that Jutes popped the question on Saturday night. “Last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life,” she wrote.

Lovato, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, also posted a close-up of her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring. “My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you .. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever,” she wrote.

Per People, Lovato and Jutes — a Canadian songwriter who first collaborated with Lovato on her 2022 Holy Fvck album — made their red-carpet debut at a Grammy party in February, six months after Lovato confirmed that they were dating. Lovato was previously engaged to Max Ehrich, but the two broke up in 2020.

While performing in June, Lovato described Jutes as her “f … boyfriend,” leading many people to think she almost called him her “fiancé” and sending fans into such a tailspin that she later clarified in an Instagram Story that she had meant to say Jutes was her “favorite person” but decided to say “boyfriend,” leading to the “glitch.” She promised that if she got engaged, she would announce it. Shoutout to Demi for keeping this promise to her fans, who seem thrilled for her.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.