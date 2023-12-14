Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Here’s a weird bit of news: Drake and Camila Cabello are hanging out in Turks and Caicos. Whatever questions you have, I don’t have answers. All I can do is give you the details.

The rapper and singer were spotted riding Jet Skis in the crystal-clear waters, which TMZ described as a “fun yet intimate way to catch a vibe.” I couldn’t agree more. There’s also a video of the pair, in which Cabello is talking animatedly as Drake beams in her direction.

Drake and Camila Cabello hanging out in Turks & Caicos. pic.twitter.com/RToy1IibNN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 14, 2023

Are they dating? I don’t want to make any assumptions, but Drake isn’t exactly known for his close, platonic relationships with women. His most recent public relationship was in 2022 with Johanna Leia, the mother of NBA player Amari Bailey. As for Cabello, she was last rumored to be getting back together with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

Seems like both Drake and Cabello are single and ready to mingle at the moment. Will it get serious? Let’s hope. We have been severely lacking in celebrities going on gorgeous, slow-motion walks.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.