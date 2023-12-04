All I Want for Christmas Is a George Santos Cameo

Video: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Christmas is only 21 days away; do you know what you’re getting that one family member who’s obsessed with Botox and lying? Might I recommend a personalized video from disgraced former congressman George Santos?

Following his expulsion from the U.S. House of Representatives, Santos has wasted no time at all getting back to doing what he loves: making money without working too hard. This time, he has joined Cameo, the website where you can buy videos from former sitcom stars and Bravo celebrities — and now, for the low, low cost of $150, from Santos. If you don’t have that kind of cash, you can also message Santos for $10 (although I’m fairly certain he would respond to an Instagram DM for free).

If you’re on the fence about shelling out $150 for a one-of-a-kind greeting, consider the fact that it is not just a good gift, but could eventually get subpoenaed by the Department of Justice. You could be part of history. Not only that, but think of all the mileage you could get out of a Santos Cameo. Need to tell your haters to get lost? Want to alert your friends and family that you might soon be coming into possession of a baby? Maybe you’re a drag queen looking for bespoke Santos audio to lip-sync — Cameo can help with that. The possibilities are endless.

Fortunately for us, Santos’s undying desire for attention does not stop at front-facing video content. Over the weekend, he agreed to sit down for an interview with Ziwe. The comedian famous for making people reveal their own ignorance and stupidity asked Santos if he would be interested in a pay-per-view interview, to which he responded, “Let’s do it.” Whether or not he knows what he’s getting himself into remains unclear.

Maybe Ziwe will be generous and give Santos a cut of the profits, because he’s going to need all the cash he can get. The disgraced politician is set to stand trial for conspiracy, wire fraud, falsification of records, and a slew of other charges in September 2024. And in this economy? A good lawyer probably costs at least seven George Santos Cameos per hour. Get to recording, king!

