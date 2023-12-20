Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Just Got Married

Photo: Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

2023 has been good to Greta Gerwig. Between directing and co-writing Barbie — the biggest movie of the year — she apparently made time to marry her longtime partner, Noah Baumbach, on Tuesday.

A source told People that the couple made things official at New York City Hall, which a rep later confirmed to USA Today. “Page Six” adds that they celebrated by going to a Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden. Gerwig, who was dressed in a white skirt suit, reportedly told people backstage at the concert that she had just gotten married. “They were both glowing and celebrating. They are so happy,” a source told “Page Six.”

If you assumed Gerwig and Baumbach were already married, you’re not alone. The filmmaking duo has been together for 12 years and share two sons — 3-year-old Harold Ralph Gerwig Baumbach, and his baby brother who arrived earlier this year. (Baumbach also has a son from his first marriage). Gerwig and Baumbach started dating in 2011, a year after they met while working on the movie Greenberg. Since then, they’ve worked together on several projects, including Frances Ha and Mistress America. They got engaged in 2020, but Gerwig told James Corden that she didn’t call Baumbach her “fiancé” because it made it “sound like there’s an imminent wedding.” It sounds like that issue has now been resolved. Congrats to the happy couple!

