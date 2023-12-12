Hilary Duff Is Pregnant With Her Fourth Child

Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

In case you want to feel really old, Lizzie McGuire, a.k.a. Hilary Duff, is pregnant with her fourth baby. On Tuesday, Duff announced via Instagram that she and her husband, Matthew Koma, are expecting. The actress shared a photo of her family’s Christmas card in which she’s got a hand on her stomach and a shocked look on her face. The back of the card reads, “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

The Canva Pro subscription really popped off here. This card is cute as hell.

Duff has been very busy for the lpst few years. She went straight from doing seven seasons on Younger to starring in the recently canceled How I Met Your Father. In between acting gigs, she had her first two children with Koma, her 4-year-old daughter Banks and her 2-year-old daughter Mae. Duff also has an 11-year-old son, Luca, from her previous marriage to hockey player Mike Comrie.

Duff did not mention in her celebratory Insta post whether or not she would be enjoying a placenta smoothie this time around. Hopefully she keeps us in the loop when baby No. 4 arrives.

