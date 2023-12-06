Across the Pradasphere

Photo: Courtesy of Prada

Nestled in an old railway station between the Huangpu River and downtown Shanghai, the Start Museum’s usual metallic exterior has been transformed overnight into a light green Prada bag. Inside, Pradasphere II.

The first Pradasphere — an exhibition displaying clothing that best portrayed the central themes of Prada’s work since 1913 — took place in 2014, engulfing a whole Harrods London floor with large glass cases. This time things are a little different, and it’s less about the shopping and more about the history of Prada.

Clockwise from left: Photo: Courtesy of Prada Photo: Courtesy of Prada Photo: Courtesy of Prada From top: Photo: Courtesy of Prada Photo: Courtesy of Prada Photo: Courtesy of Prada

The museum exhibition — curated by co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons — opens to the public tomorrow and is free of charge. Staged as a high-end warehouse, Pradasphere II features over 200 looks; 20 of the most significant archival Prada bags, including the Cleo and the Galleria; re-creations of Prada store displays; never-before-seen documents and artwork; and more. For movie fans, there’s a cinema presenting the brand’s collaborations with Ridley Scott, Wes Anderson, and David O. Russell. For the historian, there’s a re-creation of the original Fratelli Prada store in Milan. For the environmentalist, one section displays the brand’s iconic re-Nylon bags and explains the circular use of the material. For the foodie, there’s a café serving coffee and cocktails that’s layered in velvet. And of course, for the OG Prada fans, there’s a one-of-a-kind gift shop.

Designed in a collaboration between the creative directors and 2x4, a New York City– and Beijing-based design studio, the exhibit will run from early December to January 21. And for the superfans who can’t make it, there is a collector’s book. Gift it this holiday season. Or even better, buy them a handbag if you’re feeling extra generous.