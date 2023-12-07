Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o Are Holding Hands

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

It’s official: Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o are, by all appearances, dating. At the very least, they were holding hands in Joshua Tree shortly after their respective breakups, which kind of screams “couple,” if you ask me.

Jackson and Nyong’o were first seen together in October, when they caught a Janelle Monáe concert together following the news that Jackson had split up with his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith. A day later, Nyong’o announced in a whopping nine-slide Instagram post that she was “in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.” In other words, she and her sports-commentator boyfriend, Selema Masekela, broke up. And now, even though a source initially told TMZ that she and Jackson had gone to the Janelle Monáe concert together as friends, it appears she is in a season of love.

Though neither of them have explicitly confirmed they’re a couple, Nyong’o and Jackson seem to have entered the “being seen in public” phase of their relationship. On Tuesday, they attempted an incognito Erewhon run together and were caught by paparazzi. By Thursday, they were fully leaning into it, beaming under their colorful beanies while holding hands in L.A.’s favorite desert. I don’t need nine slides to intuit that these two are together.

