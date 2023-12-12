Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. Got Married

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Formerly unexpected couple Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. are now married. Two years after the actress and the musician got engaged, Vogue reports, the pair had an intimate wedding at their home in Los Angeles at the end of November.

The couple apparently considered both elopement and a big traditional wedding but ultimately decided to have the event at home. “We realized that a small home wedding was too cozy to resist,” Dennings said. The bride wore a cream long-sleeved vintage Alexander McQueen dress, which she said she chose because she felt, “as a very pale person, I didn’t like myself in white,” and she went barefoot almost as soon as the event began.

The low-key wedding was attended by just 15 guests, including Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin. (Song and Caulkin got engaged last year, though the new piece of jewelry on her ring finger has fans wondering if they recently tied the knot in secret.)

Dennings told Vogue that she and W.K. knew early in their relationship that they were a perfect match: “About three years ago, Andrew had come to visit me for the first time. At the end of his trip, we couldn’t imagine ever separating.” She also casually mentioned that they “actually proposed to each other in the kitchen at the exact same moment,” which, cute!

W.K. and Dennings’s 2021 engagement was a pleasant surprise for fans who didn’t know the duo had been dating for a while. After the year of celebrity breakups we’ve lived through, it’s a relief to see stars getting hitched instead of divorced.

